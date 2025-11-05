With each passing day, Bigg Boss 19 is turning less into a reality show and more into a daily soap, with contestants constantly caught up in love angles and flirtation claims.

The four key housemates, Abhishek Bajaj, Ashnoor Kaur, Tanya Mittal, and Amaal Malik, continue to grab extra footage and attention, mainly for their controversial comments and dramatic interactions.

For those following the show, it's clear that Tanya has feelings for Amaal and often goes out of her way to seek his attention. Amaal, meanwhile, seems to enjoy the care and affection she showers on him.

On the other hand, the growing bond between Abhishek and Ashnoor has also become a talking point, especially since there's a 15-year age gap between them.

Despite Salman Khan recently calling out Tanya for her behaviour, the spiritual influencer was once again seen running after Amaal and going overboard with her care in the Monday and Tuesday episodes.

Tanya Mittal lashes out at Abhishek Bajaj for claiming she 'flirts' with him

The latest Bigg Boss 19 promo teases a major showdown between Shehbaz and Tanya Mittal. In the midst of the drama, several housemates are seen turning against her. Abhishek Bajaj even accuses Tanya of flirting with him, which leaves her fuming. Tanya quickly shuts down his claims and lashes out at him for spreading a false narrative.

Shehbaz tells Tanya Mittal, "Duniya walo! Main sachchai batata hu iski, ruko. Koi chhoti si baat hoti hai, 2 minute mein jaakar roti hai logon ko dikhaane ke liye. Ki logon dekho, main kitni sundar, kitni susheel hu. (Let me tell you the truth about her, wait. Whenever there's even a small issue, she runs off within two minutes to show everyone. 'Look, people, I'm so beautiful, so well-behaved')."

Ashnoor Kaur also slams Tanya, saying she always plays the sympathy card in the house.

Abhishek says, "Arey mereko akele mein aake flirt karti hai. Main bhaav nahi deta toh bolti hai akele mein kyu nahi milta (She comes and flirts with me. When I don't give her attention, she says, 'Why don't you meet me alone?')."

Ghar mein discuss ho raha hai Tanya ki acchhai aur sachchai ka mudda, kya ab hoga iss baat par bada jhagda? ?



Dekhiye #BiggBoss19 ka naya episode, har roz raat 9 baje #JioHotstar par aur 10:30 baje @colorstv par.



Watch Now:- https://t.co/XNlwzrEgyf pic.twitter.com/nWAwOVk8xz — JioHotstar Reality (@HotstarReality) November 4, 2025

This allegation leaves Tanya furious, and she shuts him down, saying, "Abhishek, faltu mein galat narrative mat phaila. Mujhe tujhse flirt karne ki koi zarurat nahi hai. Apni shakal dekh. Tu hai nahi mere type ka. Hat! (Abhishek, don't spread false narratives for no reason. I don't need to flirt with you. Look at your face! You're not even my type. Get lost!)."

Tanya Mittal confesses she has feelings for Amaal Mallik

Another promo shows Farrhana directly questioning Tanya about her feelings for Amaal. The promo started with Farrhana telling Tanya, "Amaal se baahar bhi duniya hai."( There is a world above and beyond Amaal),

Hearing this, Tanya tried to defend herself. She said, "Amaal ko lekar mein concerned bohot hoon." ( I am concerned about him).

Farrhana then replied, "To itna bhi concern mat dikha ke logon ko tu chep dikhe." ( You look clingy).

Tanya then added, "Mere liye woh matter nahi karta kyuki mein uska dhyan rakh rahi hoon woh meri khusi hai." ( I care for him).

The promo ended with Farrhana asking Tanya, "Do you have feelings for Amaal?"

On the other hand, Neelam Giri, Shehbaaz Badesha, and Kunickaa Sadanand were seen gossiping about Amaal and Tanya's equation. Neelam shared that Tanya likes Amaal. Hearing this, Shehbaaz agreed and said, "Haa, who to karti hai."( Yes, she likes Amaal.)

Kunickaa then pointed out that Tanya called Amaal 'brother' during the recent Weekend Ka Vaar.

Reacting to the promos, netizens mentioned that Tanya is getting unnecessary attention in the show.

Meanwhile, Gaurav, Neelam, Abhishek, Ashnoor, and Farrhana have been nominated for this week's eviction.