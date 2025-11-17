After a fiery Weekend Ka Vaar hosted by Rohit Shetty, the new week has begun on an emotional note as Family Week kicks off. Housemates are getting teary-eyed as their family members enter the Bigg Boss 19 house, where they will stay with them for a day.

As contestants reunite with their loved ones after weeks of separation, the atmosphere inside the house is bittersweet. While some parents have questioned contestants for making personal remarks, others have broken down seeing their family, and a few have even prepared delicacies to welcome them.

Drama unfolding inside the BB hosue during BB family week

In the live feed, one can see Ashnoor Kaur's father, Gurmeet Singh, has entered the BB 19 house and was visibly upset with Tanya and Kunickaa for making nasty comments about Ashnoor and body-shaming her.

He addressed the issue directly during his visit, expressing his dissatisfaction and questioning why contestants were uncomfortable with a 21-year-old.

The way Ashnoor instantly hugged Tanya when she cried… this girl has the softest heart ever. ??#TanyaMittal #BiggBoss19 — SatyavadiLadki (@SatyavadiLadki) November 17, 2025

Reportedly, he repeated his statement, "Why is everyone so insecure about a 21-year-old? Oh, I know... they can't match her levels of dignity and grace."

Gurmeet Singh also responded to disparaging remarks made about his daughter; Ashnoor is seen crying as her father takes a stand for her.

Upon seeing Tanya upset and missing her family, Ashnoor runs to hug Tanya.

Tanya gets upset and guilty

Upon witnessing Ashnoor's father's anger, Tanya was seen visibly shaken and upset. She appeared guilty and emotional after he confronted her for calling Ashnoor an "aunty."

Seeing Tanya in distress, Farrhana stepped in to calm Tanya down, reassuring her that the family had every right to be upset. Tanya admitted it was a mere frustration and anger; she didn't mean to hurt Ashnoor. She told Farrhana she had handled the situation as respectfully as she could.

For the unversed, Tanya Mittal and Neelam Giri were earlier caught gossiping about Ashnoor's sudden weight gain. Tanya had told Neelam that Ashnoor was gaining weight despite going to the gym daily, and Neelam added that Ashnoor had been working out regularly at home as well but still appeared to have gained weight.

Additionally, Tanya was heard saying that Ashnoor had lost a significant amount of weight a few weeks ago but seemed to have gained some of it back. The two also commented on Ashnoor's Weekend Ka Vaar outfit, saying it doesn't suit her body type, and she (Tanya) would have looked better

Apart from Ashnoor's father, Kunickaa Sadanand's son, Gaurav Khanna's wife, and several others have been confirmed as special guests during the Family Week episodes.