Bigg Boss 18: Karan Veer Mehra gives love bite to Chum; latter gets angry; fans call out makers say 'vulgar, cheap'

Bigg Boss 18 is just a few days away from its finale, and tempers inside the house are soaring, with fights, friendships, and inmates getting closer. With each passing day, the equations between the inmates are becoming either more competitive or volatile. Fans and inmates alike have been shipping Eisha and Avinash romantically.

Apart from them, Karan Veer Mehra and Chum Darang are one of the most loved couples in the Bigg Boss 18 house. Their friendship is growing closer day by day and continues to grab the audience's attention.

After a heated tussle during the ticket-to-finale race, a video of Karan and Eisha surfaced on the internet, in which Karan Veer was seen giving a 'love bite' to Chum Darang.

So #ChahatPandey was blamed by #ChumDarang that Chahat bite her, but its actually the weird and icky acts of #KaranveerMehra as he keeps biting Chum Darang again & again. There are more videos of things he did in #BiggBoss18 which can't be posted. pic.twitter.com/GmqaqW84Qd — Lady Khabri (@KhabriBossLady) January 7, 2025

What's there in the leaked clip

In the video, Chum Darang is seen ironing her clothes when Karan grabs her from behind and gives her a love bite on her hand. Chum is taken aback and immediately turns around, visibly angry.

Netizens, too, weren't pleased with Karan's behaviour towards Chum, dubbing it as cheap, while a section of them supported Karan and described his bond with Chum as love.

A user wrote, "Weird and icky acts of Karanveer Mehra as he keeps biting Chum Darang again and again. There are more videos of things he did in #BiggBoss18 that can't be posted."

Another user said, "His behaviour is a bit odd/ weird...a real weirdo."

The third one commented, "Actually it looked disgusting from a 45-year-old man in front of the camera so both are fake."

The fourth user wrote, "Karan is so cheap. this is what he's doing in BiggBoss house! And this is how Chum is representing North East ?? "

The next one wrote, "Do you know what it means? it is a sign of love. My wife has been doing that to me for ages when she is getting too much affection. This bite, mosquito bite and other bites are not the same. Before judging others, first develop some common senses."

Netizens were of the view that Karan and Chum's relationship is more than friendship.

This isn't the first time Karan and Chum have gotten close in the house. Last week, Karan playfully cleaning the bathroom turned into a fun birthday kiss. Karan and Chum were cleaning the bathroom together, and as soon as the door closed, Chum was heard quipping, "Why have the makers switched off the exhaust fan?" to which Karan Veer replied, "Pata nahi (I don't know)."

Chum later narrated the incident to Shrutika Arjun and Shilpa Shirodkar. During the conversation, Chum mentioned that she gave Karan Veer Mehra a birthday kiss on his cheek, prompting her friends to tease her about it.

The recent promo shows Eisha Singh, Avinash Mishra, Karan Veer Mehra, Vivian Dsena, Shrutika Arjun, Chahat Pandey, and Chum Darang competing for the ticket to the finale.

BB18's grand finale is set to take place on January 19.