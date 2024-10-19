Bigg Boss 18 might just have started but the show is already giving us some major dose of entertainment. Tempers and tantrums were seen flying throughout the week and now it is time for Salman Khan to put some sense into the housemates. In the promo released by the channel, Salman Khan is seen grilling Arfeen Khan about his profession.

Salman grills Rajat Dalal, Arfeen Khan

Salman also pulls up Rajat Dalal and other housemates for targeting Avinash and for making statements like women feel unsafe around him in the house. "Jis aadmi ke upar itna bada laanchan lagaya jaye uski family ka kya hota hoga? Unke upar kis nazar se log dekhte honge? (What must the family be going through when their son faces such big accusations? How would people see him?) 'Aapka beta! ghar wale bolte hain (your son! Housemates say) women are not safe with him.I know this na. I have also faced such accusations. I know what my parents go through," Khan was seen pulling up the contestants.

The Tiger 3 actor then turned to Arfeen Khan and asked him whether his profession as a mind coach doesn't allow him to listen to others. To his surprise, Arfeen says 'no' and Salman loses his cool. "To fir aap karte kya ho? Kisi ko baat karne dete nahi ho to usse aap seekhoge kya uske baare mein? (What do you do? You don't let anyone talk how would you know about them then)."

Salman is further seen lashing out at Arfeen when he says something. "Mahaan soch hai hamari ye hai hi nahi. Isliye aapko thoda hamare level pe utarna hai. (Your thinking is great. We are not like that. You'll have to come down to our level from your high horses)." Salman also grills other housemates and tells them that they are all "intellectuals" and rest everyone is a "fool" including Khan himself.