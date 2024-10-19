Salman Khan is back to shoot for the Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 18. Despite the recent threat to his life by Lawrence Bishnoi gang, the superstar decided to honour his professional commitments. Khan went to shoot for the weekend episode of BB 18 amid tight security. As Salman made his way towards BB sets, it also marked his first appearance after the death of his close friend and politician Baba Siddique.

Salman's security upgraded

Baba Siddique was reportedly shot dead by armed assailants hired by the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. The same group that has threatened Salman Khan and had also opened fire at his apartment a few months back. If reports are anything to go by, as many as 60 guards have been deployed for Salman's security. The makers of the show are also taking strict precautions to prevent any mishap.

Salman gets threat

No one who is not a part of the crew is allowed to enter. Everyone's been allowed to enter only after the verification of their Aadhar card. Right after Baba Siddique was shot dead, there have been claims of the Mumbai Police having receiving a threat message against Salman Khan on their whatsapp. The sender reportedly demanded Rs 5 crore to settle down the grievance with Lawrence Bishnoi or meet "worse fate than former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique".

Salman Khan and family have always had the greatest equation with Baba Siddique and the news of his death left them devastated. Arbaaz Khan recently spoke at an event and said, "Baba Siddique was a very, very close family friend and very loved person and unke saath aap dekho eid ke time poori industry jama hoti thi toh unke jaane ka bohot afsoos ho raha (the entire industry used to gather at his events it is heartbreaking to see him go."