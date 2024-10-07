The grand premiere of Bigg Boss Season 18 has officially kicked off. The theme of this year's season is Time Ka Tandav, where time will play a significant role in shaping the dynamics of the show. The contestants will see their past, present and future. This time there are 18 contestants and a donkey, which will be staying inside the house.

Fans are excited and rooting for Vivian Dsena's win.

The contestants are locked inside the house for three months. This morning, Vivian was seen missing his wife. He opened up to Karanvir about his longing for a homemade meal.

Vivian said that he misses his wife's cooking. He fondly reminisced about the delicious dishes his mother and wife prepared.

Fans are watching Bigg Boss 18 only for Vivian Dsena.

A fan said, " Win the trophy."

Another fan mentioned, "May you win the trophy."

TV heartthrob Vivian Dsena graced the Bigg Boss stage after an eight-year hiatus. He confessed to Salman, "For eight years they have been chasing me."

He admitted he regretted turning down the offer previously.

All you need to know about Vivian Dsena

TV actor Vivian Dsena has made a mark in the Indian television industry with his appearances in several popular daily soaps. His notable works include Agnipareeksha Jeevan Ki – Gangaa, Madhubala: Ek Ishq Ek Junoon, Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, Sirf Tum and Udaariyaan.

Personal life

Vivian was married to actor Vahbiz Dorabjee from 2013-16. In 2021, he married Nouran Aly, an Egyptian journalist and converted to Islam after his marriage.