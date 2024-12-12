Bigg Boss 18: Angry Rajat Dalal pushes, abuses housemates to win task; Chahat Pandey slams him for aggression

Salman Khan-led Bigg Boss 18 has struggled to grab attention. Apart from the usual household day-to-day chores, this season doesn't offer much, which has been a significant letdown for ardent BB fans. Despite low TRPs and the introduction of wild card entrants, the makers are trying their best to keep the audience engaged. Recently, the show was also given an extension.

Fans seem to be watching Bigg Boss 18 primarily for four contestants: Rajat Dalal, Karan Veer Mehra, Vivian, and Avinash Mishra.

Recently, Rajat Dalal, who is often in the news for his aggressive behaviour, got into a verbal and physical altercation with his fellow housemates.

A promo of the incident has been shared on the channel's Instagram handle.

Bigg Boss 18 promo: Vivian Dsena, Avinash Mishra and others call out Rajat Dalal for his aggression; Chahat Pandey reacts

The promo shows housemates ganging up against Rajat Dalal as he performs the Time God task with intense aggression.

The Time God task involves five contenders: Rajat, Chum, Shrutika, Avinash, and Karan. The objective of the task is to protect the water in their bowls. However, Rajat's aggressive actions during the task leave the housemates shocked.

In his determination to win, Rajat becomes volatile and highly aggressive, escalating tensions in the house.

Rajat is seen pushing and yelling at the contestants during the task. The clip shows him saying, "Jo ukhadna hai ukhad lena" (Do whatever you want to do).

One of the contestants, Shrutika, gets irritated with Rajat's behaviour and lashes out at him, calling him a "Gunda" (goon).

Chahat Pandey also slams Rajat, calling him a "dogla insaan" (two-faced person).

Vivian Dsena tries to diffuse the situation by saying, "Yeh phelwani ka task nahin" (This is not a game to showcase physical strength). He emphasizes that the task is strategy-based rather than reliant on physical strength. However, Rajat defends his actions, claiming, "Mene dhakka nahi mara tha" (I didn't push anyone).

Avinash Mishra criticizes Rajat, saying, "Dalal is spoiling his image."

Despite the growing criticism, Rajat remains unfazed. Standing his ground, he firmly stands by his point and yells saying, "Mai kisi ke baap se nahi daarta." (I'm not afraid of anyone. Gather all 14 of you and do whatever you want).

As per the latest update, Avinash Mishra has become the new Time God of the house.