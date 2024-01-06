The past week in the Bigg Boss 17 house saw emotions flying all across. From Samarth Jurel and Isha Malviya poking Abhishek Kumar to the latter losing his cool and slapping Samarth; a lot happened in the last week. When Ankita Lokhande, who is the captain of the house, was asked to choose if Abhishek should leave the house; she decided to cut him off from the reality show.

While housemates would have liked her move, Salman Khan was in no mood to spare. He will also be seen pulling up rest of the housemates for remaining quiet and letting the two get away with whatever they were doing to Abhishek.

Salman furious

"Koi poke kiye jaye din bhar raat bhar, kaun kitna lega yaar? Isha agar aap Abhishek ki jagah hoti aur Samarth aapke saath ye karta to aap kya karti?" Salman asked. To this, the Udaariyan actress said, "Maarti sir". The reality show host then goes on to say, "Abhishek ne galat kiya par Samarth kya tumne uske saath sahi kiya?" Salman also said that Samarth wanted Kumar to slap him as the end result.

Abhishek receives support

While there are reports of Abhishek entering the show again, in the outside world, there has been a lot of support for the actor. "Now her real personality is coming out, Isha Malviya, and what a liar she is. She knows about Abhishek's claustrophobic condition. Stay strong Abhishek Kumar," former BB contestant and Udaariyan actor Ankit Gupta wrote. "Itna Sataoge toh, Thappad toh khaoge," Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary wrote.

"Heart goes out to Abhishek #BiggBoss17" Retiesh Deshmukh wrote on social media. Aishwarya Sharma also took to social media to react, "Wah Isha Itna jaldi toh rottiyan nahi palatati jitna jaldi aap palatati ho. Ye ladki kisi ki nahi ho sakti . (She can't be anyone's)."

"Sabne dekha aur sabko pata chal gaya Chitu ke saath milke iyna poke kiya ki insaan haath uthane pe majboor ho gaya...wah wah kya baat hai. Itna bhi mat giro ki uth ke chal na paao. Stay strong bro Abhishek Kumar With Chintu she poked him so much that he was forced to slap him. Don't stoop so low that you might never be able to walk again)," she further wrote.