Bigg Boss 17 is nearing its finale and the makers are leaving no stone unturned to keep their ardent fans hooked to the reality show.

With each passing day, we witness jaw-dropping twists and turns inside the house. Recently, a massive fight between the trio of Isha, Abhishek and Samrath went hysterical and nasty. It so happened that Samrath and Isha poked Abhishek about his mental health and made insensitive remarks.

Abhishek Kumar got hyper and slapped Samarth Jurel after their massive verbal brawl. The repercussions that followed was Abhishek had to leave the house.

Here's what happened

As the new captain of the house, Ankita Lokhande was given the power to choose the fate of Abhishek and she chose to throw Kumar out of the house.

A promo was shared by the channel's team on their social media, wherein we can see, Abhishek begging Bigg Boss and apologising for his doings. He pleaded that he didn't want to go home. But he had to exit.

Abhishek's father appealed to Salman Khan to let his son re-enter BB

In the viral video, Abhishek's father is seen defending his son's exit from the show and accusing Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel of poking his son way 'too much.' He is further seen making a hand-folded request to Salman Khan and saying, "Salman, you have a huge heart. You have helped so many people. Please forgive my son once. Please let him re-enter Bigg Boss house."

Apart from his father, social media is strongly supporting Abhishek and wants him inside the house.

Salman Khan supports Abhishek

Salman during Weekend Ka Vaar bashed housemates for not trying to stop Samarth.

He said, "It was 100 per cent Abhishek's mistake. However, it was someone else who provoked him to such an extent. Putting tissue in his mouth, covering him up with a blanket, and commenting on his father, and his mental health. Was this right?"

Here's another proof video, #IshaMalviya clearly knows #AbhishekKumar has Claustrophobia. She is now making fun of this on national television. This is the most evil side of contestant even seen. pic.twitter.com/J1M0MMEy2D — The Khabri (@TheKhabriTweets) January 3, 2024

He then said no one tried to stop Samarth at that time.

CHINTU AND #ArunMashettey mimic how they poked and harrased #AbhishekKumar pic.twitter.com/1u8Vu7tu01 — The Khabri (@TheKhabriTweets) January 4, 2024

He also asked Isha how she would have reacted if it was done to her. To this, the actress said, "I would have hit him."

Promo BiggBoss17 #IshaMavliya exposed #SamarthJurel says tu poke karta bogat zyada AbhishekKumar ko pic.twitter.com/Tp8DftKNkH — The Khabri (@TheKhabriTweets) January 3, 2024

As the video concludes, Samarth can be seen confessing that he knew the trigger points of Abhishek and used it against him, leaving Salman even more upset with him.

After hours of pleading and several appeals later, Abhishek entered the house

As per the inside page of Bigg Boss, Khabri, housemates were asked to raise their hands if they wanted Abhishek back in the house. Munawar Faruqui, Vicky Jain, Ayesha Khan, and Ankita Lokhande raised their hand in support of Abhishek, and he was called back into the house.

The video of the same has now gone viral on social media.