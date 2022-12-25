Bollywood's Bhaijaan and most loved actor Salman Khan will turn 57 on December 27, 2022. Fans and friends of the actor are already gearing up for the big day. Salman Khan's birthday is no less a festival among fans, and Bhaijaan's ardent fans have already started pre-birthday celebrations for his favourite actor. Salman Khan is occupied with his prior commitments, including shooting for Bigg Boss, post-production of his upcoming films and more.

As Salman Khan's birthday is just two days away, housemates of Bigg Boss 16 wished Salman Khan way in advance and surprised the star with their stellar performances.

Salman Khan's birthday celebration

Salman Khan who was seen hosting the Weekend Ka Vaar episode on Saturday, December 24 got emotional on seeing the contestants putting up a fun act comprising of dance, drama and full of emotions.

As per the new promo released by Colors TV, Maniesh Paul is also seen joining him as the co-host.

Who did what

Contestants Sajid Khan, MC Stan, and Shiv Thakare are grooved to Salman Khan's film Hello Brother's title track.

Salman ke birthday ke liye gharwalon ne taiyaar ki ek khaas peshkash jisse dekhkar woh huye emotional ?



Dekhiye #BiggBoss16 Mon-Fri raat 10 baje aur Sat-Sun raat 9 baje, sirf #Colors par. Anytime on @justvoot #BB16 #BiggBoss@BeingSalmanKhan @ManishPaul03 pic.twitter.com/1m0MsZu4RH — ColorsTV (@ColorsTV) December 24, 2022

Next, we saw, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta perform a love ballet to the Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai track Chal Pyar Karegi,

Shiv, Nimrit, and Sreejita De are then seeing dancing to Pyar Dilon Ka Mela Hai from the romantic comedy film Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge.

And last but not least, the entire house danced to the peppy number Bhai Ka Birthday. Seeing so much love and warmth from the contestants, Salman Khan became emotional.

Amid dance and fun inside the house, Ankit Gupta will be bidding farewell to the show owing to a unanimous decision made by the housemates. Archana Gautam will be rejoicing in Ankit's eviction while Priyanka Chahar Choudhary will be seen crying inconsolably.

However, one of the biggest highlights of tonight's episode will be Abdu Rozik's return to the house. MC Stan, Sajid Khan, and other housemates will jump in joy when they see Abdu return to the show. His friends Shiv Thakare and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia run to hug him.

Take a look at the promos shared on the official handle of Colors.