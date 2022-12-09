Bigg Boss 16 hosted by Salman Khan, is one of the most-watched reality television shows. With each passing day, the makers add new twists and turns that leave the audience in shock! On Thursday, the first eliminated contestant of BB 16 Sreejita De re-entered the house as a wild-card contestant, this shook not only the housemates but also ardent BB fans.

It's been more than two weeks and none of the contestants from the house have been evicted. The housemates only nominate the contestants but during the weekend episode, it is announced that they are all safe. No eviction has sparked debate on the micro-blogging site Twitter. With drama unfolding and contestants not being evicted and wild card entries, the viewers will now have a new surprise. Bigg Boss 16 which was supposed to end by mid-January 2023, has now been extended till February 2023.

Bigg Boss 16 gets an extension

According to a report in Indian Express, "Bigg Boss 16 was earlier set to air its finale on January 15. However, with the show raking in big numbers for the channel, and a number of contestants already inside the house, it has been given an extension for another month. The finale is likely to air on February 18 or 25."

Wild card entries

After Sreejita De, one more contestant is all set to enter the show. In the promo shared by the channel, the television actor who rose to fame with the Tv show Left Right Left Vikkas Manaktala will be entering tonight's episode (Friday). In his introduction video.

Actress Sreejita De has re-entered the house and her Uttaran co-star Tina Datta seemed displeased with her entry. The reason is Sreejita's close bond with Shalin Bhanot as soon as Sreejita De enters the house and runs to hug Shalin Bhanot. While Tina looks at her.

Meanwhile, a promo shared by Colors channel shows Tina and Salman Khan are having a conversation where the former talks about being cornered by all contestants.

On the weekend Ka Vaar, and Shehnaaz Gill will be seen dancing with Salman Khan.

Shehnaaz Gill has come as a guest on the Bigg Boss show to promote her new song Ghani Sayani with MTV Hustle 2.0 winner MC Square. The song was released on December 3.

Nominated contestants

Hosted by Salman Khan, Bigg Boss 16 launched in October with 16 celebrity contestants. This week the nominated contestants include Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Tina Datta, Sumbul Touqeer Khan and MC Stan.

Bigg Boss 16 airs on Colors TV from Monday to Friday at 10 PM. On weekends, the episodes begin at 9.30 PM. The show is also available on Voot Select with a 24*7 stream.