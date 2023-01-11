The on-going week in Bigg Boss 16 is supposed to be an amazing one as the housemates get to see their family members after three months of rigorous struggle and uncountable fights. In the last two episodes, we saw Sajid Khan's sister Farah Khan, Shiv Thakare's mother, MC Stan's mom, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's brother, Archana Gautam's brother and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia's father entering the house.

Farah Khan trolled for praising Sajid Khan

Filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan was the first one to enter the house in the family week and she was seen getting emotional after seeing her brother Sajid Khan after so long. After meeting Sajid, she gave a kiss on his shoulder and said: "Mummy is so proud of you. And, this didn't go down well with the audience and Farah had to face the wrath of the trollers.

Taking to social media, netizens slammed the 'Main Hoon Na' director and said that there's nothing to be proud of. For the unversed, a number of women have accused Sajid Khan of sexual harrassment during the #MeToo uproar in India.

"Aise logo pe proud hona bhi laanat hai"

One user said, "Proud wala toh abhi tak Sajid ne kuchh kia hi nai bigboss ne (Sajid hasn't done anything to be proud of yet in BiggBoss)", while another wrote, "Sab nautanki hai ye Family drama (This is family drama)". A third comment read, "Kya proud kar diya jo sab proud feel kar rhe hai (What has he done that everyone is feeling proud of him)".

Another user commented, "How to make molester look good," while a fifth user wrote, "Screen pe acha acting krne se paap nhi dhul jaate (Your sins don't get washed off if you do good acting onscreen)". One netizen also asked, "Why is farah and mommy proud of Sajid ? What has he done besides molesting women?" Another comment read, "Aise logo pe proud hona bhi laanat hai (It is shameful to be proud of such people)."

Apart from motivating Sajid, Farah also told Sajid Khan's friends Shiv Thakare, MC Stan and Abdu Rozik how she has found three more brothers from Bigg Boss house. She also called Priyanka Choudhary that she is the Deepika Padukone of Salman Khan's show and named Shalin Bhanot the Shah Rukh Khan of BB 16.