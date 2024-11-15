Bigg Boss 16-fame Sreejita De and Michael Blohm-Pape exchange wedding vows in dreamy Bengali ceremony [Inside Pics]

Congratulations are in order for popular television actor Sreejita De as the actor tied the knot again with her partner Michael Blohm-Pape in an intimate traditional Bengali ceremony in Goa. For the unversed, the couple had previously exchanged vows in a Catholic ceremony in Germany last year.

On Thursday, Sreejita De took to her Instagram to share pictures from her wedding. She captioned the picture as, "Cherished for life, taken forever", and added a red heart emoji. Sreejita De looked stunning as a Bengali bride, she wore a red saree with several gold pieces of jewellery. Michael opted for a traditional ivory kurta pyjama set.

Before the wedding, the couple celebrated a series of pre-wedding ceremonies, including Mehendi, Haldi, and Sangeet.

Sreejita De looked at peace smeared in flowers and haldi as they posed happily during their haldi ceremony. A picture shows the family members pouring milk on their heads, which is a custom.

Sreejita De captioned the pictures as, "Dil se Dil tak... Color of love and happiness!! #Haldi.

For her mehndi ceremony, Sreejita De wore a gold sequin top with a colour-blocked drape skirt. She wore a biker-style jacket. Michael opted for an ivory Indo-western suit and a multicoloured designer jacket. The caption read, "A story that our children will tell their children... Of love, togetherness and beyond this world!! #AlwaysForever...Some from our mehendi ceremony..."

Sharing about why it was important for them to get married in both Catholic and Bengali customs, Sreejita noted, "We wanted to honour and respect both of our backgrounds. Having already created wonderful memories with our German wedding, we're now excited to relive those emotions through a Bengali wedding."

The couple tied the knot in a traditional Bengali ceremony in Goa on November 10.