One of the most popular reality shows, Bigg Boss, has been entertaining us for over 14 years now, and each year, the makers have amped up the excitement, the craze and made us stay glued to our television sets.

On Sunday night, the makers successfully wrapped up Bigg Boss 14 grand finale amidst the pandemic with necessary precautions in place. The nation is rejoicing after host Salman Khan announced Rubina Diliak as the winner of BB 14. And Rahul Vaidya as the runner up.

Pic of the Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik lifting the trophy

Rubina Dilaik emerged as the reality show winner while singer Rahul Vaidya took the second spot for the unversed. Five finalists were vying for the trophy — Aly Goni, Rakhi Sawant and Nikki Tamboli, besides Rahul and Rubina.

Unseen videos and pictures of BB 14 contestants getting inside their vanity

It's just been a few hours since the BB 14 bid adieu, but the makers have already planned Bigg Boss 15.

Here's what you can expect in Bigg Boss 15

Bigg Boss 15 goes the Bigg Boss 10 way: here's how

Bigg Boss During the grand finale of Bigg Boss 14, host and superstar Salman Khan announced that the audience would be able to audition for the next season of the controversial reality TV show. The show has opened its doors yet again for the non-celebrity contestants. Will it be like Bigg boss 10, which saw two teams'- celebrities and Indiawale?

Previously Salman Khan also announced that Bigg Boss 15 would be premiered by the end of this year. During an episode, the actor also put up a condition that he would return as the host of the reality TV show if the makers offer him a 15 per cent hike.

The star had said last weekend on the show.

The season is about to come to an end which means Bigg Boss crew and cast will not get payment cheques starting next week, until next year. So, I am very depressed, I am very upset. I fear 2020 does not start all over again. But life goes on. After the show ends, we will move on to Pathan, Tiger, and Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali and by the time these films will end, some eight months later, it will be time for Bigg Boss to return with its next season and if that returns, your return is also guaranteed. I will also return if they offer me a 15% raise.

Salman Khan has been the highest-paid host of the reality show Bigg Boss 14.

Season 14 reportedly, Salman charged Rs 20 crore per episode, and his team closed the deal at Rs 450 crore.