The ultimate moment in Bigg Boss is here, the finale night that has kept the entire nation on toes to know the champion of Bigg Boss 14. Finally, the moment has arrived tonight. The winner of BB 14 is Rubina Dilaik

The battle to win the trophy was between Rahul Vaidya and Rubina Dilaik

The winner announcement happened after live voting, allowing fans to vote for their favourites one last time. While making the winner announcement, Salman Khan mentioned that the difference in the number of votes between them was minimal.

Winning Prize Amount

As per reports, every year, the prize money of Bigg Boss for the winner is fixed at Rs 50 lakh. However, this time around, there is no confirmation about the prize money yet. In an earlier episode, one of the finalists Rakhi Sawant sacrificed Rs 14 lakh from the prize money to save herself from the nomination in the lead up to the finale week.

To the one's who missed the show tonight: Here's a recap

The top five contestants inside the house were Rubina Dilaik, Rakhi Sawant, Nikki Tamboli, Aly Goni and Rahul Vaidya.

The OG item girl, Rakhi, chose to walk out of the race with a money bag of Rs 14 lakh. She was out of the house, and after the same, a shocking elimination came up, and it was Aly Goni who was evicted due to fewer votes.

Top three

Rubina, Rahul and Nikki were at the top three.

Here's all the dance and drama that happened tonight!

When Rakhi finally shook a leg with Ritiesh (Deshmukh).

Rivals Rubina Dilaik and Rahul Vaidya, who perfectly displayed their competition with their thunderous performance! Jai and Veeru of the season, Rahul and Aly also showed their camaraderie to the legendary song 'Yeh Dosti'. Later Nikki Tamboli joins them in a firecracker of a performance! Rakhi Sawant left no stone unturned to surprise everyone as she danced to Pardesiya, and she much loved Julie avatar won everyone's heart.

Later, veteran superstar Dharmendra and Salman share some amazing anecdotes and add to the grand finale's stardom! The night got even more interesting as Dance Deewane's alluring judges, Madhuri Dixit, Dharmesh Yelande, and Tushar Kalia, sparks the stage with their presence and talk about their upcoming dance reality show.

The hilarious host of DD, Raghav Juyal, and the judges had a fun banter with Salman Khan!