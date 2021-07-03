After the massive success of its previous season, Bigg Boss 15 is all set to make a grand comeback. Indian television's longest and most popular reality show, Bigg Boss will once again be hosted by Salman Khan this year. And like few earlier seasons, this show has again opened the doors to commoners. The registration and audition process has already been completed and the shortlisted names would soon be revealed.

Premiere date

Just like every year, the 15th season of Bigg Boss is expected to air sometime in the first week of October. An official confirmation on the date is awaited.

Probable contestants

Several popular names have been making a buzz on social media as probable contestants this year. Balika Vadhu actress Neha Marda had revealed that she was approached for the show and had hinted at agreeing to be on board. Arjun Bijlani, who is also rumored to have won Khatron Ke Khiladi, is another celebrity who might join the show this year. Rhea Chakraborty's name has also been going around as one of the contestants this season.

Priya Banerjee of Bekaboo fame is another actress rumored to have been approached for the reality marathon. After Rahul Vaidya, his partner Disha Parmar is also said to have been approached to be a part of the show. Disha Vakani and Krushna Abhishek are few more names running around as probable contestants this season.

Salman Khan's fee

There were strong reports that Salman Khan has asked for a 15% hike in his fee to host the show. Salman Khan is a name that has become synonymous with Bigg Boss. And it would be a tough call for the makers to look for any replacement as there is no one who can beat Salman at this.