The wait is finally over as one of the most anticipated reality show Bigg Boss hosted by Salman Khan is set to hit your television screen next month.

Colors unveiled the first look of Bigg Boss 14 recently and posted a montage of videos from Salman's Panvel farmhouse where he was seen ploughing and riding a tractor. In the same viode, Salman announced that he is done with farming and tractors, and it is time for the season to change as the 'freshest season' of his show, Bigg Boss, is all set to premiere soon.

The first official promo of Bigg Boss 14 featuring host Salman Khan will be launched on August 15.

Before you watch the promo on your television screen, let's take a look at what's new in the house of Bigg Boss, the theme of weekend Ka Vaar and what makes this season bigger and better.

The theme of Bigg Boss 14

Keeping up with the theme of 2020 and coronavirus pandemic, the makers have added new zones inside the house, namely a red zone and a quarantine room.

As reported by Instagram handle Mr Khabri (which is an insider handle of Bigg Boss) the house of Bigg Boss will have additional facilities for contestants like a lounge area, shopping mall, movie theatre, SPA, gym room, and restaurants.

Space ship theme

This time Salman Khan's "Weekend ka Vaar" set will convert into 'Spaceship' theme this season.

Interesting isn't?

The shooting of Bigg Boss 14

Salman shot for the BB 14 promo in Mumbai's Mehboob Studios despite rumours suggesting that he may film the entire season from his Panvel farmhouse with a separate team.

Check out the teaser of Bigg Boss 14:

Meanwhile, BB 14 is also in the news for the celebrities that will be entering the house in this season. A tentative list is doing the rounds that suggest some famous names in the TV industry will feature in the upcoming BB season. Some of the names in the list are Vivian Dsena, Sangita Ghosh, Alisha Panwar, Jay Soni, Shagun Pandey, Vishal Raheja, Donal Bisht, Shaleen Bhanot, Shireen Mirza, Sneha Ullal, Nia Sharma and Jasmin Bhasin.

As per reports, Baalveer Returns fame Pavitra Punia will most probably be part of this season.

However, the final and official list of contestants will be announced only at the premiere of the show.

For the unversed, Salman has completed a decade of hosting the controversial show that often brings interesting contestants and engages the audience for the entire season - around three months - and sometimes, even beyond.

Bigg Boss 14 is likely to start from the last week of September.