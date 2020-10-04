Bigg Boss 14 took off on Saturday amid dance and drama as Salman Khan welcomed 11 contestants into the house. The great grand premiere was three hours long. With the usual BB twists and turns.

Radhe Maa is one of the most expeinve contestant in BB 14

Self-styled God-woman Radhe Maa was seen blessing the Bigg Boss house before the arrival of the contestants. Radhe Maa walked inside the house and was mesmerised seeing the beautiful house.

Do you know much, did she charge for that?

As per a report published in Bollywoodlife, the infamous Godwoman who has been under the scanner for spreading superstition is being paid close to Rs 25 lakh per week for her stay in the house. In contrast, neither the makers nor anyone from the team of Radhe Maa has confirmed the news.

Radhe Maa will stay inside the BB 14 house for two weeks.

The self-proclaimed and self-styled Godwoman Sukhvinder Kaur will stay in the BB house for two weeks. As per new promo, the spiritual guru will be having an interaction with the contestants.

This is what happens:

The promo opens with a glimpse of the rejected contestants, who are seen walking out of a door. Finally, Radhe Maa makes an appearance and is seen meeting the final contestants in the house. She sits on a golden throne and talks to them.

Sidharth Shukla seems to be the one to grab Radhe Maa's special attention. She says, "Jis bachche ke upar ma khush hoti hai, wo bacha bulandio ko chhota hai." He touches her feet and is blessed by her. The God-woman also sees dancing in the Bigg Boss house as the contestants cheer for her, "Radhe Maa, Radhe Maa."

The promo also shows a glimpse of a fight in the Bigg Boss house as Jasmin Bhasin and Eijaz Khan are seen discussing the distribution of household chores among the contestants. Jasmin tells Nikki Tamboli that she cannot refuse the duty of washing utensils just because it can harm her nails. The former goes on to create a ruckus and is seen breaking down at the end of the promo. Nikki is also seen looking upset after the altercation.

List of contestants

The other contestants on the show are Rubina Dilaik, her husband Abhinav Kohli, Pavitra Punia, Eijaz Khan, Nishant Singh Malkhani, Rahul Vaidya, Nikki Tamboli, Jaan Kumar Sanu Sara Gurpal.