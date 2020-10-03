After a record-breaking success last season, the nation's biggest reality show is all set to premiere tonight at 9.00. Themed around, Ab Scene Paltega, Kyunki Bigg Boss Dega 2020 Ko Jawab. Hosted by Salman Khan, this season comes with an engaging twist.

Seniors VS Juniors

BB14 will see an eclectic mix of new contestants entering the house. Along with few older ones monikered as the 'Toofani Seniors' Gauahar Khan, Sidharth Shukla, and Hina Khan will be staying inside the house for 14 days along with the contestants

War of words between Gauahar Khan and Sidharth Shukla

For the unversed, Gauahar objected Sidharth's behaviour and his abusive nature in the BB 13 house last year. She openly bashed him for his violence on the once. And it seems that Gauhar will witness the Siddharth's drama and arrogance tonight.

Gauahar and Sidharth will once again ignite arguments and intensify the drama. At the same time, Hina Khan will alleviate them. All this will be witnessed by Salman Khan as well.

The recent promo released by Colors channel gives us a sneak peek into the great grand premiere.

Here's a quick interaction on what is in store for all you BB fans.

Salman Khan says: Siddharth Shaulka ki harkate dekte aapne kafi kuch kaha hai.

Gauhar Khan reacts: #GaliKaGunda Khane Ka SalekaNa iBaat Karne ki Tameez nai. I have a problem with gaalis.

To which Siddharth Shukla responds: Aapne suna hai kya?

Hina Khan: Mein Ek reality show me basis pe judge nai Karna chahati.

Gauahar poked Siddharth again.

Sid's befitting reply to Gauahar, :Jaisa bhi tha jo bhi tha that was me.

Sir, aap sunte nai hai, ends Gauahar.

Take a look at the video below.

This isn't an end to their tussle, a cross-questioning in Kathgara will further add fuel to the fire.

BB 14 contestant Nikki Tamboli flirts with Salman Khan

The night will also see the contestants with varied personalities entering the house; one of them will be South India actor Nikki Tamboli. She will be seen flirting with Salman Khan. Seeing her naughty andaaz, Bhaijaan will blush.

Check out

Salman Khan's dance performance

The show will begin with Salman Khan dance performance.

Sanitisation and precautionary measures

All the contestants have been quarantined for 14 before entering the house. The crew has sanitised every corner of the BB house. From the last 24 hours, the house was locked so that when the contestants enter, they are safe. The entire sanitisation process will be shown in tonight's episode.

Here's a sneak peek of how the makers have ensured utmost safety and cleanliness.

Kaise bhi ho haalat, saal ka sabse bada aur sabse entertaining show dega har chunauti ko maat!

Stay safe, stay entertained kyunki aa raha hai #BiggBoss14 ?#BB14 Grand Premiere tonight at 9 PM.

Catch #BiggBoss before TV on @VootSelect. @BeingSalmanKhan @PlayMPL #BiggBoss2020 pic.twitter.com/iEInfg6eyL — COLORS (@ColorsTV) October 3, 2020

List of contestants

Abhinav Shukla, Jasmin Bhasin, Nikki, Eijaz Khan, Nishant Malkhani, Jaan Kumar Sanu, Pavitra Punia, Sara Gurpal, Rahul Vaidya.

Radhe Maa's entry

As the clock is ticking and hardy a few minutes left are you ready for Bigg Boss 14 Grand Premiere.