Ever since Bigg Boss 13 began, Asim Riaz was known to be one of the calm contestants in the house. But Asim has emerged as one of the most powerful contestants in the house and on the forefront in the race to win the Bigg Boss 13 trophy.

Bigg Boss has been the platform for fresh faces to gain fame and name for themselves. And so we are also hearing these that apparently Asim Riaz will make his Bollywood debut after the completion of the show.

If reports in The News Crunch are anything to go by, Asim has already signed his debut film even before the finale of Bigg Boss 13 comes to an end. It is Mahesh Bhatt who has supposedly decided to launch him in Bollywood and that too in a film opposite Sunny Leone. Now we don't know how true these reports are, but if they are, it's a break for Asim. If we recall, it was Mahesh Bhatt who had launched adult film star Sunny Leone in Bollywood through Jism 2. He had entered the Bigg Boss house to offer a film to her. Well, this is Bigg Boss, anything can happen.

Asim's fight with Sidharth Shukla

Asim has been in news because of his major fight with Sidharth Shukla. Fans are also supporting Asim in this fight, he is seen taunting Sidharth and poking his one-time close friend. Like Sidharth, we wouldn't be wrong if we say that Asim too has a strong fan base on social media.