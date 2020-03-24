Bored with self-quarantine and constant news of coronavirus outbreak, freat not! The most anticipated song of #SidNaaz is out. Bhula Sunga is sung by DarshanRaval a love ballet featuring Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla and his good friend Shehnaaz Gill.

The duo has come together for the first time after BB 13 just minutes after the song came out the loveable couple is getting rave reviews for their a sparking chemistry.

Aha !romantic indeed!

Not only their chemistry the 3-minutes-24-seconds song revolves around Sidharth's heartbreak after Shehnaaz leaves him. In the video, Sidharth is seen reminiscing the good old days and his romance with her, as now he is heartbroken and full of pain remembering her lady love.

Crooned and composed by Chogada fame Darshan Raval, Bhula DuDarshan Raval, Bhula Dunga has been penned by Gurpreet Saini and Gautam Sharma. the love ballet is a respite for all love stuck people who are missing their loved ones amid coronavirus outbreak, this song will surely make you video call them right away.

Talking about love in the time of quarantine. #SidNaaz did a video call 15 minutes prior to the release of the video.

Seeing them go live fans couldn't contain their happiness and messages started to pour in.

Fans all across social media are full of positive reaction to the song, one Twitter wrote, "Can I just watch the song on repeat, please? I don't wanna watch anything else now. The lyrics, the melody, the chemistry, it was all just perfect like our" Another said, "Sid and Sana looked so beautiful I cannot. Bollywood material. I was nervous but the chemistry is a killer."

Check out their reactions below:

We are watching it Sid ! <3#SidsBhulaDungaLaunch — SIDHARTH OFFICIAL FC ♥️ (@TeamSidharthFC) March 24, 2020

On the other hand, Sidharth has not expressed his love for Shehnaaz publicly but the rumors suggest that the two are very much together.

Have you watched the song yet? If not just croon the song by singing it along!

Lyrics of the song :

Ek pal mein tumko main bhula dunga

Dil todne ki yeh saza doonga

Ik pal mein tumko main bhula dunga

Dil todne ki yeh saza doonga

Meri yaadon ke mausam jo tum chhaye

Chahe jitna tum chahoge par na aayenge

Tumse door hum itna ho jayenge

Lamha lamha tere bin jiya na jaaye re

Dekhun har jagah main bas tere hi saaye re

Lamha lamha tere bin jiya na jaaye re

Dekhun har jagah main bas tere hi saaye re

Main toota hua saaz hoon

Tu meri awaaz tha

Likhi thi jahan zindigi

Tu meri kitaab tha

Ab na fikar karna hum jee jayenge

Iss dard ko dheere dheere pee jayenge

Chahe jitna tum chahoge par na aayenge

Tumse door hum itna ho jayenge

Chahe jitna tum chahoge par na aayenge

Tumse door hum itna ho jayenge

Tumse door hum itna ho jayenge...