Punjabi sensation and Bigg Boss 13 contestant Himanshi Khurana is known for sharing whereabouts of her personal to professional life on her social media handle. On the health front, Himanshi is not in the pink of her health. As per reports, she will be soon undergoing surgery for Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS).

When she was on a wheelchair and couldn't walk

Recently one of her posts on Instagram caught everyone's attention and left her fans worried. In the post, Himanshi was seen seated in a wheelchair and captioned the same as 'When you are in a wheelchair, but the shoot is important.' After her post, many fans speculated that the model-actress might have suffered an injury.

Later it was reported that due to swelling, there was bleeding, and Himanshi was unable to walk. Thus, she had to take the support of a wheelchair. She will undergo emergency surgery as her pain has worsened and is unbearable. She was shooting for a new project.

Take a look at Himanshi's wheelchair video.

Shares a cryptic post

The actress-singer Himanshi Khurana has shared a cryptic post on her Instagram story along with a broken heart emoji.

Her Instagram story reads as, "sab badal gaye, apna bhi haq banta hai (everyone has changed, I have right, too)

What is PCOS?

PCOS is a hormonal disorder that enlarges ovaries. It can be caused due to genetic and environmental factors. Symptoms may include weight gain, excess hair growth and growth of acne. Previously, talking about her health condition.

Confirming her health condition, Himanshi told Times of India that she had been trolled for gaining weight, but people were unaware of the fact that she had PCOS.

For the unversed, Himanshi Khurana is in a relationship with actor-model and Bigg Boss 13 runner up, Asim Riaz. On the professional front, she will be seen alongside Asim in a music video.