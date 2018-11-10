Ever since Anup Jalota has been evicted from the house, Jasleen Matahru has been receiving criticism. Once the news of Anup Jalota having denied his relationship with Matharu broke into the house, inmates have time and again been seen taking digs at her.

This week we saw Jasleen breaking down when Deepak and Surbhi fought with her over Anup Jalota and even called her a 'gold digger'.Romil and Somi didn't take part in this argument and Romil did try to stop them from doing so.

In tonight's episode of the Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman, we would see Salman grilling Deepak and Surbhi over their comments on Jasleen. Not just this, Salman would also be seen questioning Dipika on her decisions during the captaincy task which led to Karanvir emerging as the captain of the house.

Watch this space for live coverage of the show at 9pm tonight.