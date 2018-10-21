Just when we had made up our minds that this Weekend Ka Vaar couldn't get any better, Salman adds in a dose of surprise to take the entertainment value a notch higher. In tonight's episode of the Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman would be seen mentoring a war-of-words between Dipika Kakkar's husband, Shoaib Ibrahim and Sreesanth's wife, Bhuvneshwari. The duo would not only defend the actions of each other's partners but would also level intense allegations against them.

Last night's episode with Salman was pretty intense as he revealed that Surbhi hadn't smoked inside the bathroom which turned the entire dynamics of the house. Those who were rooting for Jasleen Matharu so far, turned against her and the lies Anup Jalota and Sreesanth had cooked up.

Just like previous episodes, this weekend too, Sreesanth got a heavy dose of grilling over his sportsmanship and giving up attitude.

With Karanvir Bohra and Srishty Rode saved from the elimination, who amongst these – Urvashi, Saba, Saurabh and Jasleen would get evicted tonight?

Sit tight at 9 pm tonight, as we bring you the live updates from the show.