Celebrity guests, wildcard entries, housemates to even Salman Khan; everyone seems to be talking about the smoothness and sharpness with which Dipika has been playing her game inside the Bigg Boss 12 house. However, very few would know that to reach the height of success that she has today, Dipika has given up a lot and her journey from being an air hostess to being the popular telly face hasn't exactly been a cakewalk.

Dipika had fallen in love and tied the knot with a pilot, Raunak Samson, while she was working as an air hostess before joining the industry. In a video from the sets of dance reality show, we got a glimpse of the tough life the actress faced after her marriage. From fighting over her cooking skills to raising objections on the kind of clothes she used to wear, the video showed the troubled married life she was in. The video also showed how her now husband, Shoaib Ibrahim, who also happened to be her co-actor then, helped her come out of that abusive marriage and carve a niche for herself in the industry.

The judges on the show, Sonakshi Sinha and Mohit Suri were seen commending her for her strength and bravery and also applauded Shoaib for making her leave the emotionally abusive relationship.

After dating for a couple of years, Dipika tied the knot with co-actor Shoaib in a traditional ceremony in 2018. To get married, Kakkar changed her name to Faiza and converted to Islam. However, all is well that ends well and we are happy with the loving life she is leading with her husband now.