The most unpredictable and unfiltered contestant of this season, Sreesanth, has once again shocked us with his statement in the house. In an unseen video, Sreesanth was heard talking about why he wants to get married for the second time.

Yes, don't get shocked! In an unseen clip on Voot, we saw Sreesanth talking about his kundali and how it says that he would get married twice. In a candid chat with Shivashish, Karanvir Bohra, Jasleen Matharu and Dipika Kakkar; Sreesanth tells everyone that his wife is okay with him going for night outs and parties as long as he doesn't cross the line and remains loyal to her. He adds that his wife is the best and he loves her a lot.

Talking further, Sreesanth adds that at 75, he will get married again. He adds that his wife has already given him the permission to do that. He elaborates saying he had two marriages written in his kundali, one of which has already taken place. He also said that on hindsight, he has been married twice already as during his wedding rituals, he was married to the gods first. This ensues a laugh-riot among the contestants who start pulling his leg.

Actress Nikesha Patel, who claims to have dated Sreesanth, raised some objections to his statements about his wife in an interview to Bangalore Times.

"I've not met Sreesanth after the break-up, but I have been watching him on Bigg Boss. Sreesanth claimed on national television that he was in love with Bhuvneshwari for seven years before he got married to her. This makes me wonder, why was he in a live-in relationship with me for over a year around that time. In the past five years, I have quietly moved away from it all, after the break-up. But, I have not really been able to move-on from the relationship, as I have many unanswered questions," she said.

We wonder if Bhuvneshwari is keeping a tab of the controversial statements Sreesanth is making inside the house!