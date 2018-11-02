While the first few weeks within the house were difficult for Dipika Kakkar, lately, the actress has emerged as her own. Adopting the suggestions given by the celebrity guests like Karan Patel, Vikas Gupta and from Salman Khan himself, the actress has turned into a 'new' and 'reformed' version of herself in the last two weeks. Let's take a look at why we feel, Dipika might end up taking the trophy home.

Out-in-the-open: First and foremost, during the first few weeks of the show, it appeared that Dipika was trying to be in everyone's good books and that was her game plan. It also appeared that Dipika didn't want to make people realise their mistakes or correct them openly, which from this week she has started and how! Those who blames Dipika of playing a hide-n-seek game, would agree that the reformed Dipika is ready to bring it all out-in-the-open.

Taking a stand for herself: Dipika is not one of those contestants who would let people walk all over her in-a-bid to keep up a friendship or a bond. Lately, we have seen Dipika being quite vocal about how she would prefer people treating her and doesn't succumb to any kind of erratic behaviour from anyone inside the house.

Loyal friend: The best quality which sometimes leads her into trouble is the fact that Dipika is a loyal friend. Not only does she remain loyal to the wolf-pack but even tries to mend the bridges between the members of the group.

Strong independent woman: From the beginning of the show, we have seen and admired Dipika as a strong, independent woman. She doesn't need a shoulder to cry on, she doesn't need a friend to vent. Holding her grounds firmly, Dipika has been playing the game with ease and confidence.

History says this: Bigg Boss history has it that women who are disciplined, popular, mature and confident, mostly take away the trophy. Shilpa Shinde, Urvashi Dholakia, Juhi Parmar, Gauahar Khan are the prime examples of this. Dipika hasn't resorted to any cheap tactics, neither shies away from speaking out what she believes in and most importantly, is a quite popular personality. A quality, which is a must in any Bigg Boss winner.