We recently stumbled upon an old picture of Bigg Boss contestant Dipika Kakkar and it took us a while to recognise her. Not only has Dipika turned more glamorous and beautiful with time, her face also looks almost unrecognisable.

Let's take a look at some Bigg Boss contestants like Karanvir Bohra, Srishty Rode, Anup Jalota and Sreesanth, and their almost unrecognisable photos from the past.

Srishty Rode too has shown us her glamorous side on Bigg Boss which in sheer contrast to the desi girl look she had opted for in her previous shows.

Having made his dashing entry through the small screen, Karanvir Bohra won many hearts with his boy-next-door looks and incredible personality. And with time, Karanvir has only aged just like fine wine. Still macho and still capable of making women go weak in the knees, Karanvir has a humongous fan following.

We couldn't help but notice how good Anup Jalota looked in his younger days. Not only was he a charmer but also the king of a soulful voice. There were few years in between where Jalota had almost lost his hair but as confessed in Bigg Boss, he underwent hair transplant which cost around Rs 7 lakh.

From a lean lad to emerging as this six-pack abs man, Sreesanth has come a long way. The former cricketer has worked upon himself and has groomed himself in ways more than one. The dashing lad, now looks a lot better and one would obviously think twice before getting into an argument with this man with a ripped body.

We also stumbled upon an old picture of Romil Chaudhary, which would definitely make your day.