Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde, who won humongous hearts with her bindaas and unfiltered attitude has been avidly following this season of the show. From visiting the show for the premiere shoot, moderating the first captaincy task to keeping netizens up-to-date with whatever is happening inside the house; Shilpa still hasn't gotten over the Bigg Boss vibe.

From giving supporting or bashing the contestants for their behaviour to engaging in twitter's war-of-words with fans, Shinde has been treading the territory ferociously.

Reacting to the rumours of fake jodis entering the house with a lot of strategy and planning in mind, Shilpa said that once anyone enters the house every planning goes for a toss. She tweeted, "Am loving that u all r watching #BB12.. I have been hearing stories about fake Jodi's, bt believe you me, once you enter the house, all planning goes for toss. I personally consider this show as a powerful tool for self development, for inmates as well as viewers (sic)"

There were rumours of this seasons' contender jodi – Shivashish and Saurabh – portraying their fake identities to enter into the show. Many claimed that they both were not what they projected themselves to be and instead both are just struggling actors. Many fingers had been raised on Anup Jalota and Jasleen Matharu's relationship too. While many claimed that the duo had just been faking it to give a career boost to Jasleen, many referred to the lack of chemistry and how it all looked fake.

Netizens claimed that these contestants came with their own set agendas and strategies and thus would be difficult for others to move ahead of them. However, Shilpa's logic is on point. No matter how much they strategise, the twists and turns inside the Bigg Boss house would force them to forget all the planning and play spontaneously.