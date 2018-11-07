The table seems to have turned inside the Bigg Boss house as the four contestants who were safe last week are now the only four to have been nominated for eviction this weekend. Romil Chaudhary, Surbhi Rana, Somi Khan and Deepak Thakur; one of them will face the axe on this weekend ka vaar.

The scarecrow nomination task

Sreesanth being the captain of the house was given the power to nominate seven contestants for elimination. Sreesanth nominated Somi Khan, Rohit Suchanti, Jasleen Matharu, Karanvir Bohra, Deepak Thakur, Surbhi Rana and Romil Chaudhary. Later, Bigg Boss says that the nomination process would be carried on only between these seven contestants. Scarecrows with the names of nominated contestants have been put outside the house. The 'safe' contestants have to break the scarecrows one by one. The first four contestants whose scarecrows would be broken would be nominated.

Megha says that since she considers Deepak a tough competitor she would like to nominate him and breaks Deepak's scarecrow. Shivashish says that since Somi never supported her, he would break her scarecrow. Dipika breaks Surbhi's scarecrow and Srishty breaks Romil's.

Sreesanth and Karanvir lock horns

Karanvir, upset with the fact that Sreesanth nominated him once again, decides to fight back. A war-of-words begin between the where Sreesanth ends up calling Karanvir's entire khandaan 'badtameez'. Sree later apologises but Karanvir vows to not trust him again.

Jasleen breaks down

Surbhi, Deepak and Somi start taunting Jasleen over Anup Jalota revealing that they were not in a relationship, outside the house. Jasleen breaks down and pleads with them not to call her a 'gold digger' but to no avail. Romil supports Jasleen but doesn't stop his teammates from taunting her. Dipika and Karanvir pacify Jasleen and ask her not to listen to them.

Captaincy task begins

The captaincy task 'yaha waha' begins. Sreesanth, upset with Surbhi's behaviour, breaks the rule of the task and is deemed 'disqualified' by Srishty.