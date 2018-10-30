As the competition hots up on Bigg Boss 12, we now have the wild card entries of former contestants Vikas Gupta and Shilpa Shinde. The two former friends carried on their feud from Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai onto Bigg Boss 11 last year and tried to bury the hatchet eventually. Shilpa Shinde went on to win Bigg Boss 11.

And now, as the two are locked up inside the Bigg Boss 12 house, upon special invitation, there will be more fights and fun. Bigg Boss 12 is already gearing up for Diwali 2018. On Day 44, October 30, 2018 Episode of Bigg Boss 12, there will be a Diwali Rangoli task for the contestants called the BB Gaon Ki Rangoli Pratiyogita.

The Bigg Boss 12 contestants will be divided into two groups. One group will be the Gupta Pariwar and the other, the Shinde Pariwar. So, there is a clear indication by Bigg Boss that he wants Shilpa Shinde and Vikas Gupta to fight it out this time, too, on the reality show. The two warring teams will be expected to draw nice rangoli designs and at the same time make sure that the other team is not able to complete the task properly. It's gonna be a big rangoli war out there!

The Gupta Pariwaar will consist of Karanvir Bohra, Srishty Rode, Dipika Kakar, Shivashish, Megha Dhade and Jasleen Matharu, while the Shinde Pariwaar will have Romil, Somi, Surbhi, Deepak, Urvashi and Sreesanth.

As a part of the BB Gaon Ki Rangoli Pratiyogita task, after each song that sounds like a firecracker, the contestant from each team has to run to the storeroom to collect the rangoli items and hand it over to the team member making the rangoli design. Vikas and Shilpa are the sanchalaks of this task.

As entire India is preparing for Diwali 2018 in the first week of November, this task is apt and it seems there will be more tasks to celebrate the festival of lights on the show. Bigg Boss 12's superstar host Salman Khan is sure to add some Diwali dhamaka to the show!

After the exit of contestants Neha Pendse and Anup Jalota, the Bigg Boss 12 Housemates that remain in the house are wild card entries Megha Dhade and Rohit Suchanti, and original contestants Dipika Kakar, Karanvir Bohra, Srishty Rode, Sreesanth, Jasleen Matharu, Somi Khan, Saba Khan, Romil Chaudhary, Surbhi Rana, Shivashish Mishra, Deepak Thakur and Urvashi Vani.

On her re-entry to Bigg Boss, Shilpa Shinde said, "Bigg Boss is home for me. This show has given me so much and I love coming back here. This house takes me back to when i was a housemate and the walk down memory lane is always special. I am excited to meet the contestants once again but this time to enjoy and celebrate Diwali. I hope all of us have a lot of fun together with various activities that have been planned and I do hope we can make it special for them."

"I have already entered the house earlier and met the contestants. But this time I am eager because I will get to interact with all of them and spend some quality time with them. Also, the activities planned will be extremely entertaining for the contestants and the viewers as its a Diwali special and it's a grand mela which they will be surprised with. We hope to spruce up the entertainment quotient in the house," said Vikas Gupta.