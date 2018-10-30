It's time for some music and celebration within the Bigg Boss 12 house as Shilpa Shinde and Vikas Gupta enter the house for some fun, frolic and firing.

While housemates would be surprised to see Shilpa and Vikas enter the house, they would also have a gala time enjoying various competitions with the celebrity guests. Shinde and Gupta would also lend a piece of their mind and thoughts to the housemates over their 'thanda' performance so far.

Are you excited for tonight's episode? We sure are. Watch this space at 9pm for all the deets from inside the house tonight.