It is going to be an intense day inside the Bigg Boss house with Vikas Gupta and Sreesanth locking horns. We had seen how things had started to turn ugly between the two when Vikas entered the show and sarcastically reminded Sreesanth that they had done a show together so how could he not know him.

On the other hand, Shilpa Shinde went ahead and told Sreesanth that she loves his game play and would love to see him continue like this.

In tonight's episode, we would see things turn down and dirty with Vikas and Sreesanth lambasting each other. Even though it appeared as a regular banter, things would take a nasty turn when Vikas would call Sreesanth 'ridiculous' for his attitude which would make Sreesanth so angry that he would walk towards Vikas with an aim to hit him.

