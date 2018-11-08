Controversial TV actress Mahika Sharma has now spoken about Bigg Boss 12 contestants – Anup Jalota and Jasleen Matharu's much-discussed the relationship, which now the veteran singer denied after being evicted from the show.

Mahika opined that Anup has started to defame Jasleen and slammed him for making a U-turn after coming out of Bigg Boss 12 house. She even went on to say that Jasleen should join #MeToo movement against Anup.

"Anup Jalota is not at all fair. Why is he after that innocent girl. Every time society can't blame a girl in every case. It's their personal life I am no one to comment. But Anupji just can't simply defame a girl. He publicly accepted his relationship while entering the show. But if the jodi was a tactic to be part in Bigg Boss, they both are equally involved. He just can't blame her now. Now he is maligning the pure relationship of 'student-teacher' and 'father-daughter' and our society should not take it. If he was rewarded for his talent then he should also be punished now for his cheap nature," Mahika said in a statement.

While Anup claimed that the "fake" affair was created only for the sake of the show, Mahika added that in case Anup was actually dating Jasleen, and later backed out from his commitments, she should join #MeToo movement against the singer.

"If Matharu was seriously dating Anup and if in any case he has done anything wrong to her giving false commitments, I will wish and support her to join #MeToo movement against the popular old man. And Ia sure India will support her. We just can't blame her that she got along with him for money. We can think vice versa too. Why we always need to be part of a male dominated society?" Mahika added.

Mahika Sharma was earlier rumoured to be part of Bigg Boss 12 along with her co-star Danny D, popular adult film star. The duo will soon appear in upcoming Bollywood movie The Modern culture.