Bigg Boss 12 Hindi has begun and viewers can expect a lot of hullaballoo in the coming days. The show has incorporated a different format this time as it includes a mix of single contestants and pairs.

While some of the contestants are commoners, others are celebrities. The single contestants of Bigg Boss 12 include Nehha Pendse, Karanvir Bohra, Dipika Kakar Ibrahim, Srishty Rode and Sreesanth. Participants who came in as pairs are Anup Jalota-Jasleen Matharu, Deepak Thakur-Urvashi Vani, Somi Khan-Saba Khan, Sourabh Patel-Shivashish Mishra, Roshmi Banik-Kriti Verma, Romil Chaudhary-Nirmal Singh.

While viewers are enjoying the ongoing fights and politics inside Bigg Boss 12 house, they are equally interested in saving their favourite contestants by voting for them. However, not many know the process of voting for Bigg Boss 12.

How to cast vote in Bigg Boss 12 Hindi

There are primarily two ways of voting for the contestants – online and app. Both the processes are quite user-friendly, and one can cast vote for the contestants without any hassle.

Below are the steps to vote in Bigg Boss 12 online

Search the official website of Voot on Google.

You will see an option of "Vote Now". Click on that option.

You can login into the page by using your Facebook profile or Gmail ID.

Choose the contestant whom you want to save and click on submit.

Here are the steps to vote through mobile app