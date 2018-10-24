The most unfiltered, unabashed, uninhibited contestant of this season of Bigg Boss has to be S Sreesanth. Not only has the cricketing legend shown us some of the worst and most unexpected aspects of his personality, Sreesanth clearly doesn't hesitate in pouring his heart out in front of others.

While the housemates inside the house are still trying to figure him out, the viewers are also perplexed with rumours which have been doing the rounds. We had recently told you about how in an unseen clip on Voot, we had seen Sreesanth talking about his kundali and how it says that he would get married twice.

In a candid chat with Shivashish, Karanvir Bohra, Jasleen Matharu and Dipika Kakkar; Sreesanth was seen telling everyone that his wife is okay with him going for night outs and parties as long as he doesn't cross the line and remains loyal to her. Talking further, he added that at 75, he will get married again and his wife has already given him permission to do that.

Now, in another round of rumours doing the rounds, Southern actress Nikesha Patel has raised some objections to his statements about his wife. "I've not met Sreesanth after the break-up, but I have been watching him on Bigg Boss. Sreesanth claimed on national television that he was in love with Bhuvneshwari for seven years before he got married to her. This makes me wonder, why was he in a live-in relationship with me for over a year around that time," she said.

We couldn't verify Nikesha's claims, but, if she is indeed saying the truth that would mean that Sreesanth cheated on his wife with Nikesha. The actress had also said, "In the past five years, I have quietly moved away from it all, after the break-up. But, I have not really been able to move-on from the relationship, as I have many unanswered questions."

We wonder what new storm would this allegation bring into Sreesanth's life.