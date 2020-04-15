Amid the soaring number of cases reported on the novel coronavirus and the strict lockdown measures extended across the world nations, most of the companies and corporate firms are under the threat of abandoning their large scale employees in order to combat the crisis.

Most of the world economies have had a rough time due to the pandemic outbreak. Amid this scenario, companies like Grofers and BigBasket are looking to hire over 15k employees to tackle the demand surge.

Big Basket too welcomes job seekers!

Some industries – from grocery delivery and edtech to gaming – are hiring even during the pandemic. Check out a list of companies that are seeking talent now.

Big Basket is planning to hire over 10,000 people for its warehouses and delivery operations.

Grofers intends to add 5,000 people to ramp up capacity.

Salesforce India seeks developers, UX professionals, data scientists, Machine Learning experts and sales and customer success personnel, a company representative said.

IKYA Human Capital Solutions – a Quess company – is seeking delivery associates, store and warehouse executives and sales associates.

InterviewBit is hiring for 20 positions including senior engineers, operations leaders, sales leaders and brand marketing roles, co-founder Anshuman Singh told LinkedIn.

Games2win has 17 vacancies for game level designers, analytics managers, project managers, and more roles.

While the decline in hiring activity by industries like hotels, restaurants, travel, airlines, auto and ancillary, finance, IT-software, retail, export, and BFSI, etc. continues, the major move taken by firms including IKYA, Games2win has been a huge relief for the job seekers.