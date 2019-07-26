The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Karnataka president BS Yeddyurappa is all set to make a grant re-entry as chief minister of the state on Friday, July 26, at 6 pm.

According to the reports, BJP national president Amit Shah has reportedly directed Yeddyurappa to stake claim to form the government. After meeting Governor Vajubhai Vala at Raj Bhavan today morning, the state BJP chief told the media that the Governor has accepted his request to form the government and will take oath between 6-6.15 pm.

The governor has given a weeks time to the soon-to-be CM to prove majority on the floor of the assembly. Yeddyurappa has also invited the former CM HD Kumaraswamy and Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Siddaramaiah to take part in his oath-taking ceremony. This is the fourth time he is going to take charge as the state head out of which only two were successful.

The collapse of the coalition government in Karnataka after 14 months of its stint in the state has paved way for the BJP chief, who had to quit his post as the state chief last year after the Congress and Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) made an alliance to oust the saffron party.

The 75-year-old Yeddyurappa had to resign from his post after his three-day tenure as the chief minister in 2018, makes him the shortest-serving CM of the state. He resigned before facing a Supreme Court-mandated floor test. Earlier in 2007, he had to resign as the CM of Karnataka after just eight days.

With the current political situation of the state, the odds seem to have favoured the BJP as a similar situation was witnessed by the saffron party in 2018 when the JD(S) moved the apex court demanding a floor test. The coalition government led by HD Kumaraswamy collapsed after 14 months in power following the Tuesday's (July 23) floor test in the state Assembly.