In a major announcement ahead of the elections in key states, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government has decided to withdraw the controversial farm laws. Making a surprise announcement today morning Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that the government had decided to repeal the three farm laws in the upcoming winter session of the Parliament.

"Maybe something was lacking in our tapasya, which is why we could not convince some farmers about the laws. But today is Prakash Parv, not the time to blame anyone. Today, I want to tell the country that we have decided to repeal the three farm laws," said Modi in an address to the nation. He further went on to add that the government 'has not been able to convince farmers.'

आज मैं आपको, पूरे देश को, ये बताने आया हूं कि हमने तीनों कृषि कानूनों को वापस लेने का निर्णय लिया है।



इस महीने के अंत में शुरू होने जा रहे संसद सत्र में, हम इन तीनों कृषि कानूनों को Repeal करने की संवैधानिक प्रक्रिया को पूरा कर देंगे: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) November 19, 2021

Since November 2020, tens of thousands of farmers from throughout the country have been camped outside Delhi, asking that the rules be repealed. Despite multiple rounds of talks between the government and farmers, disturbances in parliament, and Supreme Court hearings, the protests continued.

The opposition and farmers charged that the government rushed through the three bills without much debate in parliament. Farmer unions believe that the legislation would put them in unfair competition with corporations and take away their guaranteed income.