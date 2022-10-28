A big tragedy was averted after security forces on Thursday recovered a bag with explosive materials and detonators from the highly sensitive Jammu Tawi railway station on Thursday.

A suspicious bag containing 18 detonators and some wires was recovered near the taxi stand of Jammu Tawi Railway Station.

"With the timely recovery of explosives, a big tragedy has been averted. During the initial investigation, it appeared that terrorists were trying to execute a blast inside the railway station but due to adequate security their nefarious design was foiled", Senior Superintendent of Police GRP Arif Rishu told media persons.

"We recovered a bag near the taxi stand at Jammu Tawi Railway Station. Explosive materials packed in two boxes were found in the bag. 18 detonators and some wires were recovered. Around 500gm of wax-type material was packed in the box. Materials have been seized," he said and added that FIR has already been registered in this regard.

The SSP said that security around the railway station has already been tightened during the Amarnath Yatra so terrorists could not achieve their target. He said that keeping in view the festive season, forces are keeping a watch on the activities of all suspects.

Terrorists earlier attacked Jammu Railway Station

Jammu-the highly sensitive railway station of North India has been the target of terrorists in the past. A high alert has been sounded and trains are being thoroughly checked and passengers are frisked. In 2004, four security personnel were killed and 14 injured after terrorists attacked this railway station. Every day, thousands of Vaishno Devi pilgrims reach Jammu by train.

Posters of terror groups in the Bari-Brahamana area of the Samba district

Police in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district have registered an FIR after posters allegedly put up by terror outfit Ghaznavi Force called for observing the 'Accession Day' as a 'black day.

Accession Day, celebrated on October 26, is a public holiday in Jammu and Kashmir. It was on this day in 1947 when the ruler of the erstwhile state, Maharaja Hari Singh, signed off the Instrument of Accession to join India.

"Today morning, a reliable source informed police station Bari Brahmana about a poster pasted by terrorist outfit Jammu Kashmir Ghaznavi Force on the entry gate of Municipal Park Bari Brahmana with regards to observing the black day on Accession Day of Jammu Kashmir with India," Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Samba, Abhishek Mahajan said.

Police registered an FIR at police station Bari Brahmana under Section 13 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, he said, he said, adding the investigation is underway.