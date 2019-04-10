UK Prime Minister Theresa May on Wednesday expressed regret for the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. On April 13, 1919, British Indian Army troops had fired rifles into a crowd gathered at the garden in Amritsar, Punjab. At least 379 people had died and approximately 1,100 were wounded.

"We deeply regret what happened and the suffering caused," May told the British Parliament.

However, Jeremy Corbyn, leader of the main opposition Labour Party, called for "a full, clear and unequivocal apology," Hindustan Times reported.

The Narendra Modi government has decided to mark the remembrance of 100 years of the massacre this week. The Jallianwala Bagh has undergone redevelopment work in the last six months.

"Jallianwala Bagh shall continue to remind the young generation about the sacrifices made in the freedom struggle," Union minister Dr Mahesh Sharma had said. The commemorative coin and postage stamps will also be released on Saturday.