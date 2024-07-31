Nearly five years after the abrogation of Article 370 and 35-A, the Administrative Council of Jammu and Kashmir government, which met under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha in a significant decision ended discrimination with the West Pakistan Displaced Persons by granting proprietary rights on State land in favour of such families.

Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Atal Dulloo, Chief Secretary, Dr Mandeep K Bhandari, Principal Secretary to Lieutenant Governor were present in the meeting.

This shall significantly empower thousands of families across the Jammu region. It is pertinent to mention that post re-organization of year 2019, domicile rights have been conferred by Government of India to the West Pakistan Displaced Persons.

The decision fulfills the demands of all connected families, which have been requesting for ownership rights since past so many decades. Vesting of proprietary rights to West Pakistan Displaced Persons on State land would bring them at par with the Displaced Persons of POJK and their long pending demand will also be fulfilled.

The Administrative Council also approved the conferment of proprietary rights upon Displaced Persons of 1965 in respect of state land. The Government has always remained committed to providing benefits to the Displaced Persons of 1965 as has been granted to Displaced Persons of 1947 and 1971.

The Revenue Department shall ensure that proper safeguards are built into the operational guidelines to prevent any misuse particularly unauthorized encroachments on the state land.

Granted citizenship rights after the abrogation of Article 35-A

West Pakistan Displaced Persons were the worst victims of Article 35-A. They have remained victims of the provision of the Indian Constitution for years together.

Living in different parts of Jammu province, West Pakistan Displaced Persons were deprived of all constitutional and human rights due to the separate constitution of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

As they were denied permanent resident certificates (PRCs) like other residents of J&K, their highly qualified youth were debarred from claiming any government job in the state. They were also not entitled to ownership of the land allotted to them by the government.

AC accords approval for the construction of transit accommodation for Kashmir migrant government employees

The Administrative Council also approved revised administrative approval for the construction of six thousand Transit Accommodations in Kashmir Valley for Kashmir Migrant Government Employees engaged under PMDP-2015 and taking up allied works at various locations of Transit Accommodations in Kashmir Valley.

The decision is aimed at creating some allied infrastructure facilities for the transit accommodations which shall facilitate early allotment of quarters to the employees.

The decision shall enable early completion of the construction of targeted accommodation for migrant employees by providing additional funds for construction purposes.

Department of Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation & Reconstruction shall ensure that allied works related to security arrangements like watch towers, installation of CCTV cameras, etc. are taken up to ensure the security of the inhabitants.