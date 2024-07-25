Dismissed from services for their involvement in terror activities, Mushtaq Ahmed Mir, a Selection Grade constable of Jammu and Kashmir, was running a cross-border narco terror module.

Money earned by selling narcotics in different parts of the country was used to fund terror groups active in Jammu and Kashmir and other parts of the country.

According to an official handout, Mushtaq Ahmad Pir, Selection Grade Constable in J&K Police son of Abdul Ahad Pir, a resident of Kalmoona, Vilgam Handwara, District Kupwara, being resident of the border area in Kupwara had established contacts with narcotic drug smugglers across the border in Pakistan and was running a drug cartel in the North Kashmir belt.

He had a direct association with the kingpins of narco-terror syndicates operating across the border and has a direct relationship with the terrorists and secessionists ecosystem.

Four more terror-friendly employees terminated from services

The Jammu and Kashmir Government dismissed four employees, belonging to various departments: two from the Police Department (Constables), one from the School Education Department (Junior Assistant), and one from the Department of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj (Village Level Worker) in terms of Article 311 of the Constitution of India for their deep involvement in anti-national activities.

For the last couple of years, the Jammu and Kashmir Government has sacked nearly 60 terror-friendly employees for "posing a threat to State's security" under Article 311(2)(c), which requires no departmental inquiry except for police or an official report.

The activities of these employees had come to the adverse notice of law enforcement and intelligence agencies, as they found them thickly involved in activities prejudicial to the interests of the State evidencing their involvement in terror-related activities.

Imtiyaz Ahmad Lone, Constable in the Police Department son of Mohammad Akram Lone R/o Gamraj, Tral, District Pulwama, was involved in the commission of the offense of supplying, transporting, and facilitating the delivery of Arms and Ammunitions for promotion and executing terror acts.

Bazil Ahmad Mir, Junior Assistant in School Education Department S/o Manzoor Ahmad Mir R/o Khurhama Lalpora, District Kupwara, is also involved in the commission of the offense of nurturing drug syndicate in and around the Lolab area and has become a full-fledged trafficker of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances, having a direct relationship with the terrorists/secessionists ecosystem.

Gram Sewak of the Rural Development Department was mobilizing funds for terror groups.

Mohammad Zaid Shah, Village Level Worker (Gram Sewak) in the Department of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj son of Hassam Ul Din Geelani R/o Basgran, Uri, District Baramulla, is a hardcore drug peddler.

He had received a huge consignment of heroin from drug smugglers across the Line of Control (LoC) in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), playing a pivotal role in the generation of funds derived from narco trade that inevitably gets channelized to sustain terrorists- secessionists ecosystem in J&K.

He was at the forefront of running a drug cartel in the north Kashmir belt and was in constant touch with the individuals of J&K origin, who had exfiltrated into Pakistan in 1990, for terrorist training and are currently settled in PoJK.

The government has adopted a Zero tolerance policy towards the anti-national elements who have been taking advantage of being in the Government service.