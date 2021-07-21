India on Wednesday recorded 3,998 deaths due to Covid-19 in just 24 hours after it logged 374 deaths, while there was 42,015 new cases, 11,922 more than what was reported on Tuesday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data.

On Tuesday, India had recorded lowest fatalities in almost four months. Currently, with 4,07,170 active cases, the country has witnessed a total of 4,18,480 deaths so far. India is second to Britain which has reported 46,558 fresh Covid cases in the past 24 hours.

According to the India's Union Health Ministry, a total of 36,977 people were discharged in the last 24 hours, taking the total discharge to 3,03,90,687 till date from hospitals and health centres as the virus continued to infect less than one lakh people over the last 43 days.

A total of 41,54,72,455 Covid vaccine doses were administered in India, including 34,25,446 in the last 24 hours. The total number of samples tested so far has reached 44,91,93,273 on July 20 including 18,52,140 samples tested on Tuesday.

UK witnessing surge again in Covid cases

Meanwhile, Britain has reported another 46,558 coronavirus cases in the latest 24-hour period, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 5,519,602, recording the highest since March 24.

The country also recorded another 96 coronavirus-related deaths, with the total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Britain now standing at 128,823. These figures only include the deaths of people who died within 28 days of their first positive test, reports said.

The latest data came as England lifted most of the legal restrictions on social contact on Monday. But the British government said it will continue to work closely with local authorities and provide national support to local areas in curbing the spread of the virus.