NTR 30 is getting bigger and better! With the RRR team creating history at the Oscars, all eyes are now on the next moves of NTR Jr, Ram Charan and SS Rajamouli. While Rajamouli will be working with Mahesh Babu for an action thriller, Ram's long-awaited RC15 directed By Shankar will be his next release.

Coming to NTR Jr, the actor is leaving no stone unturned to make his next film a pan-India entertainer. The actor is teaming up with his Janata Garage director Koratala Siva for an action entertainer. It is a known fact that Rajamouli's heroes usually deliver flops after their big hit, but NTR is looking forward to changing the equation. The team has already roped in Jhanvi Kapoor to play the leading lady while there are also reports that Saif Ali Khan has been approached to play the baddie.

It's not all, director Siva has already reworked the final script multiple times to make it a pan-India movie. Reportedly, the story is inspired by Garuda Purana. NTR is likely to appear in two shades and one will be a student leader who fights against the forest land mafia. Produced by NTR Arts, MSK Films and Yuvasudha Arts, The film is likely to hit the screens in the Summer of 2024.

After Siva's directorial, Tarak will team up with Prashanth Neel for a rustic action thriller. The team recently released the first look poster of the film with the caption, "The only soil that is worth remembering is the one soaked in blood! His soil, His reign...But not his blood."