What a delightfully good and happy Monday morning it has been for Indian all across the globe. All eyes were glued to TV sets as the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) was streaming live. Desis rejoiced as India won two awards at the Oscars.

Who's who of Hollywood graced the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles for the coveted Oscars 2023. RRR's terrific trio Ram Charan, Jr NTR and SS Rajamouli also arrived at the event to cheer for their Telugu blockbuster Naatu Naatu, which was nominated in the best original song category. Ram was accompanied by his wife, Upasana. Rajamouli came with his wife.

Dad-to-be Ram Charan says the baby is bringing luck

Needless to say. Ram Charan is one of the most loved Pan-India stars, his acting prowess and onscreen persona make millions of fans go gaga over him.

Apart from being successful in his career, the actor is a true-blue family man. The actor walked the red carpet with his wife and gave media bytes to the international press.

During their red-carpet interaction, Ram's wife Upasana, "I am here to support Ram. I am here as a part of the RRR family. I am nervous and shaking a bit. This is really amazing."

Upasana is already 6 months pregnant, time literally flew by! They're both glowing and I'm getting emotional looking at them. So proud of them all. ?

May everyone be showered with more blessings, love and health ♾?#RRRforOscars #Oscars #RamCharan #RRR pic.twitter.com/CFyzim999r — Raghu RC (@jRaghu33) March 13, 2023

Ram added, "She is pregnant as well. Six months... I think the baby is bringing us so much luck."

Who wore what

Keeping in touch with their Indian roots, Ram Charan and Upasana made heads turn with their traditional outfits at the Oscars 2023. Ram looked opted for a black bandhgala and also wore the signature medallion brooches and a studded choker that highlights his role as Alluri Seetharama Raju from the SS Rajamouli directorial.

His wife Upasana looked stunning in an ivory saree.

'RRR' director SS Rajamouli represented the country on the global stage wearing a traditional dhoti with a mauve-coloured silk kurta. Jr NTR wore black velvet bandhgalas.

Deepika Padukone was the presenter at the Oscars.

An irresistibly catchy chorus, electrifying beats and killer dance moves to match have made this song a global sensation,' Deepika announced.

'It plays during a pivotal scene in RRR, a movie about the friendship between real-life Indian revolutionaries Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. In addition to being sung in Telugu and illustrating the film's anti-colonialist themes, it's also a total banger!

Deepika Padukone looked glamorous in a bespoke Louis Vuitton black gown and a Cartier necklace, an ensemble which looked elegant against the champagne-coloured carpet. Padukone completed her outfit with black opera gloves. She wore a diamond bracelet and ring over one of the gloves.

Before heading to the carpet, Deepika Padukone posted a series of her portraits donning the classy ensemble on her Instagram. She captioned the posts as, "#Oscars95," in reference to this being the 95th year of the Academy Awards.

Watch the live #Oscars performance of #RRR's "Naatu Naatu" from inside the Dolby Theatre, along with director S. S. Rajamouli pic.twitter.com/EQ9aLz0c0y — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) March 13, 2023

Deepika Padukone introduced the performance of Naatu Naatu

Other presenters this evening included Harrison Ford, Nicole Kidman, Samuel L Jackson, Dwayne Johnson, Andrew Garfield, Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver, and Halle Berry.

Ahead of the awards Ram who was in LA with his wife, Upasana Kamineni Konidela took a short trip and called it the babymoon, his wife shared a beautiful montage of their trip.

India creates history

RRR's Naatu Naatu won the trophy for Best Original Song, the first song from an Indian film to win the honor. The Elephant Whisperers won the award for Best Documentary Short Subject at the Oscars.

Naatu Naatu (which means, "dance, dance"), was performed in the film by Jr. NTR and Ram Charan, was choreographed in the film by Prem Rakshith with about 95 dance steps, including its challenging one-foot-swinging-in-the-air hook-step.

Meanwhile, Naatu Naatu beat a slate of heavy-weight competitors - Lady Gaga's Hold My Hand from Top Gun: Maverick, Rihanna's Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, This Is A Life from Everything Everywhere All At Once, and Applause from Tell It Like A Woman.