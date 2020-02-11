Years after romancing Hrithik Roshan, South sensation Pooja Hegde is now teaming up with another Bollywood superstar. He is none other than Salman Khan, who is expected to get her the much-needed break in Hindi films.

Six years after the release of Kick, Sajid Nadiadwala is teaming up with Salman Khan for Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, which is directed by Farhad Samji. The producer has roped in popular south Indian actress Pooja Hegde to play the female lead opposite him. This will be his second project with Pooja after Housefull 4.

Nadiadwala Grandson announces news

Nadiadwala Grandson announced the news about casting Pooja Gandhi today. The producer tweeted, "We are elated to welcome back @hegdepooja to the #NGEFamily, as she joins #SajidNadiadwala's "Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali" starring @BeingSalmanKhan directed by @farhad_samji ♥️ @WardaNadiadwala @SKFilmsOfficial."

Pooja Hegde, who began 2020 on a fantastic note with Ala Vaikunthapurramloo, is excited to work with Salman Khan. The actress tweeted, "2020 begins in a BIG way! Aaaahhhh been dying to share this news with you'll @BeingSalmanKhan can't wait to start working on this one with you @NGEMovies @farhad_samji let's gooo #KabhiEidKabhiDiwali #blessed #SajidNadiadwala @WardaNadiadwala."

Born and brought up in Mumbai, Pooja Gandhi started her acting career with Tamil movie Mugamoodi in 2012. She did a couple of Telugu films like Oka Laila Kosam and Mukunda, before she forayed into Bollywood with Mohenjo Daro in 2016. She had pinned a lot of hopes on the Hrithik Roshan starrer, which she thought would get her much-needed break in B-Town.



But Mohenjo Daro bombed at the box office, giving her a big shock. The heart-broken actress continued her career in Tollywood until Sajid Nadiadwala approached her for Housefull 4. Though this movie was hit at the box office, the actress lacked enough screen presence, as it was a multi-starrer.



Pooja Hegde is now returning to B-Town with Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali and she will be seen romancing Salman Khan in this film. It is known that the Bollywood superstar has given break to several new talents. Now, Pooja's fans are keeping their fingers crossed to see whether he will get her much-needed break in the Hindi film industry.