Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday, May 13, shared key details about Rs 20 lakh crore stimulus package announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to revive the economy.

FM Sitharaman announced collateral-free automatic loans for businesses including MSMEs up to Rs 3 lakh crore.

Under the measure, borrowers with up to Rs 25 crore outstanding and Rs 100 crore turnover would be eligible for the special collateral-free loan.

The loan will have a 4 year tenor with a moratorium of 12 months on principal repayment and the interest will be capped.

Stimulus booster for MSMEs

There will be a 100 per cent credit guarantee cover to banks and NBFCs on principal and interest. The initiative can be availed till October 31, 2020, and no guarantee fee and fresh collateral would be required.

On the back of the scheme, 45 lakh units can resume business activity and safeguard jobs.

The move is part of the Rs 20 lakh crore economic package announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday evening.

It is one of the schemes announced by the Finance Minister on Wednesday.