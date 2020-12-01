Hollywood actor Johnny Galecki and his girlfriend Alaina Meyer have now parted ways from each other.

A source close to the couple has informed People magazine that the two will be co-parenting their son Avery who will turn one year old in December.

Johnny Galecki and Alaina Meyer's love story

Johnny Galecki and Alaina Meyer had started dating in the year 2018. They had also announced that they would be proud parents last year in December in an Instagram post. "With full and grateful hearts we welcome our beautiful Avery into this incredible world. Thank you for all of your love and support," Johnny Galecki had shared on social media.

From social media likes and updates, it felt like the two of them had quite a strong relationship. Off late, the two had been digitally inactive from each other's accounts. It was in April 2020, when the coronavirus scare was at its peak, and the lockdown was strictly maintained in India when the couple had shared a happy post of their Easter celebration.

"Happy belated Easter, from us, to you," Meyer captioned a photo of the couple with Avery in their arms. Galecki had also shared the same post.

The two first met in 2018 when they met at the Bahamas. Galecki who was (then) rumoured to have broken ties with his then co-star from The Big Bang Theory, Kaley Cuoco, had uploaded a happy photo of himself with Alaina. It was in the same year when they went public with their relationship and would often post photos of themselves together with happy faces.

At E! People's Choice Award Galecki had arrived at the prestigious show with Alaina Meyer. Although there were rumours of them getting engaged, they had clarified it on social media that they were not getting married.