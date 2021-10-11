Megastar Amitabh Bachchan turned 79 on Monday and he shared a fabulous picture of himself on social media to ring on his birthday. However, it was his daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda's comment that caught the eye of many.

Amitabh took to Instagram, where he shared a collage of himself dressed in grey joggers and a jacket paired with a sling bag and neon green shoes.

He captioned the image: "walking into the 80th.."

Shweta took to the comment section to correct him. She wrote: "79th (heart emoji)"

The thespian's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda dropped a clapping emoji.

Bollywood livewire star Ranveer Singh called the cine icon "gangster" in the comment section.

Actress Bhumi Pednekar wished the star and wrote: "swag Happy birthday sir".

The cine icon made his acting debut with 'Saath Hindustani' in 1969. He was later seen in blockbusters such as 'Deewar', 'Zanjeer', 'Namak Haraam', 'Sholay', 'Don', 'Agneepath' and 'Coolie', among many others.

His current slate of work includes 'Jhund', 'BrahmAstra', 'Mayday', 'Good Bye', 'Uunchai' and Nag Ashwin's untitled film.